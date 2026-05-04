South Ocean Blvd Reopens More Than 2 Months After Closure

A roadway leading to President Trump's Palm Beach home has reopened to traffic for the first time in over two months.

Prior to the war in Iran, South Ocean Boulevard was open except for when the president would visit Mar-a-Lago. It would then reopen after he flew back to Washington, but after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28th, town officials notified the public that the roadway would be closed until further notice between Southern Boulevard and South County Road.

They said it was part of "enhanced security measures."

Today, the town says it is reverting back to its usual schedules.

The town's website also notes that bridge openings will revert to their usual schedules.