Firefighters Battle Blaze At Stuart Medical Supply Business

It took multiple fire crews to put out the flames of a fire that broke out at a medical supply business over the weekend.

Firefighters from Martin County Fire Rescue were dispatched to Pinnacle Health Radiology Services in Stuart early Saturday morning.

They found the fire quickly spreading through the main bay area of the building and knocked down the fire before it could spread further.

Nobody was inside the building but one firefighter sustained minor injuries, refusing to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The State Fire Marshal's Office will assistin in the investigation to find out what caused the blaze.