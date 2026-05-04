300 Beagles Rescued From Lab Testing Now At Big Dog Ranch, More To Come

Hundreds of dogs are being readied for adoption in Palm Beach County.
An agreement reached between the national nonprofit Center For a Humane Economy and a facility in Wisconsin that breeds dogs for the purpose of lab testing results in the transfer of ownership of 1,500 Beagles to rescue groups across the country.
300 of those dogs have already arrived at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves. They will be treated, socialized and adopted out to families.
It's expected to take about two to three weeks before the dogs are available for adoption.
Another 700 dogs are expected at the ranch as well, though no timetable has been set.
According to the Beagle Freedom Project, this breed of dogs is used in animal testing because of their friendly and docile nature.
Click Here for more information from Big Dog Ranch Rescue.