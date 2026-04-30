Congressman Brian Mast Launches Re-election Bid For District 21

A Republican Congressman from Florida's Treasure Coast kciks off his re-election campaign, just as the Legislature approves a newly redrawn Congressional map.
Representative Brian Mast serves in District 21, covering portions of northern Palm Beach County, along with Martin and St. Lucie counties.
The new map doesn't bring any noticeable changes to the GOP-heavy district, where Mast won his last re-election bid by nearly 24 points. President Trump won in District 21 by over 16 points.
In his announcement, Mast writes that he will never stop fighting for clean water, his fellow veterans and families who call the community home.
He's a wounded Army veteran who has been in the House since 2017.