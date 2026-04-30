Arrest Made In Crash That Killed 3 PBSO Deputies Back In November '24

The driver accused in a 2024 crash that killed three Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputies is facing charges.

The State Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Corrinne Blue was speeding when her SUV veered off Southern Boulevard, west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

The vehicle struck Deputies Ignacio "Dan" Diaz and Ralph "Butch" Waller, as well as Corporal Luis Paez. They were stopped along the shoulder of the roadway.

FHP says Blue was driving in an unsafe manner on that November morning and going above the posted 55 mile per hour speed limit.

The investigation shows that she tried to go around a slower vehicle, veering right and striking the deputies.

She faces three counts of vehicular homicide.