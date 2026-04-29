Man Charged With Making Threats Against High Schools On The Treasure Coast

As the school year nears an end, the threats against Florida's public school campuses have not slowed down.

A 25-year-old man is charged with making false threats aimed at high schools on the Treasure Coast.

Indian River County deputies say Antonio Mojica was arrested yesterday after he submitted threats through the FortifyFL app, which is aimed at letting students, parents and school employees notify police to concerns, including threats.

Officials say Mojica referenced Sebastian River High School, Vero Beach High school and Palm Bay, which is in Brevard County, was also mentioned.

Investigators quickly determined that the threats were unfounded, but the sheriff's office stresses that every school threat is taken seriously.