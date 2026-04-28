A Pause Put On Proposal To Revamp West Palm Beach Waterfront

The mayor of West Palm Beach has paused a proposal to build a large park along the city's waterfront over growing concerns from the public.

Keith James has said he wants to make the area more "connected, accessible and centered on people." But a number of residents say it would do away with four lanes of traffic and they're also concerned it would close a nearly 40-year-old establishment called Bradley's Saloon.

Developer and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is pledging $30 million to the project.

The mayor's office says they will hold "visioning and listening sessions" across the city.