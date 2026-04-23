WPB Police Investigate Death Of Virginia Senator's Daughter

West Palm Beach Police are investigating the death of U.S. Senator Mark Warner's daughter.

36-year-old Madison Warner died somewhere in the city, but it's not known where.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office says they are in possession of her body and working to confirm her cause and manner of death.

On Monday, Virginia Democrat Mark Warner said his daughter died "after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues." A spokesperson for the senator's office has no comment about the death investigation.