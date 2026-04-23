Semmie Williams Gets 35 Years For Murder Of Ryan Rogers In PBG

It's 35-years in prison for the man convicted of killing a 14-year-old boy in Palm Beach Gardens in 2021.

Semmie Williams rambled incoherently in court, denying that he murdered Ryan Rogers and insisting that he was set up by police. Williams got credit for time served.

Prosecutors were asking for life in prison, saying he’s a danger to society and should never be released. Defense attorneys requested a little more than 21 years, arguing that Williams is severely mentally ill. They asked the judge to consider his intellectual disability.

While handing down the 35 year sentence, Judge Cymonie Rowe called the teenager's random stabbing death a "devastating tragedy."