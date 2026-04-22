Sentencing For Semmie Williams In Murder Of 14-Year-Old Ryan Rogers

A homeless drifter faces sentencing today in the death of a Palm Beach Gardens teen.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office is recommending a life prison sentence for Semmie Williams who was convicted of stabbing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers to death.

The second-degree murder verdict came down from a jury in January.

Rogers was riding his bicycle in November of 2021 when he had a chance encounter with Williams.

In its recommendation, the State Attorney's Office says that Williams is highly dangerous and poses a continuing threat to society.

A judge will hand down his sentence at today's hearing, which begins at 2:30 p.m.