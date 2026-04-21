911 Call Released In Murder Of FedEx Worker Tied To Road Rage

Police are warning drivers to avoid road rage incidents after a FedEx worker was killed in Riviera Beach.

34-year-old Nathaniel Padgett was bringing his FedEx truck back to the distribution center when he was followed closely all the way from the Treasure Coast by another vehicle.

Cops say 25-year-old Tyler Vidro was driving that car and shot Padgett after driving into a private area and confronting the victim, who was holding a concrete block at the time.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles says that there was a better way to handle this.

"Let the police intervene and diffuse the situation. Hindsight is 20/20, but we certainly wouldn't want anything like this to happen again."

Still, surveillance video doesn't show it as a stand your ground case and Vidro is charged with first degree murder and aggravated stalking.

Meanwhile, police have released the 911 call made by the girlfriend of Padgett, who was in the FedEx truck with him and reported the shooting.

“Okay, just make sure he does not move, okay. Tell him do not move. They’re on the way. They should be there soon,” the dispatcher is heard telling the frantic woman.

The caller, sounding concerned, asked how close help was.

“They’re a few minutes away, okay?” the dispatcher responded. At one point, the woman asked if it would be quicker if she took the victim, identified as Nathaniel Padgett, to the hospital herself.

“No, no. We don’t need you to move him. Don’t move him,” the dispatcher said.

The woman replied, “Okay,” as she waited for emergency crews to arrive.

Padgett's girlfriend also can be heard telling him that he wasn't going to die.

He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.