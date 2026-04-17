PBI Name Change To Honor Trump Challenged In Court

The push to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Trump is being challenged in court.

A local FAA-licensed pilot has filed a lawsuit to stop the move that was made possible by a state law signed by Governor DeSantis last month.

It moves the authority to change the names of major airports from local governments to the state. But in George Poncy's lawsuit, he argues the mandate improperly overrides local authority, creates safety concerns within the national aviation system and may be impossible to implement as written.

The suit was filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court on Thursday against the state, the governor and the Florida Department of Transportation. The suit asks a judge to block the law's enforcement before it is scheduled to take effect on July 1st.

Click Here for more on what the lawsuit claims.