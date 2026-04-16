Teachers Show Up In Force At Palm Beach School Board To Demand Higher Wages

A strong showing by teachers at last night's school board meeting in Palm Beach County.

Wearing red t-shirts as a sign of solidarity, they're upset that the school district and their union is at a salary impasse. Many of them spoke during the meeting, when the item wasn't even on the agenda.

"Let me be clear...this is not about luxury, it's about survival!"

"We are the backbone to the district's success."

One teacher even quoted from the movie "Jerry Maguire.."

"Show me the money!"

The superintendent most recently turned down a 3.5 percent raise proposal made by an independent magistrate. The district was offering a 1.5 percent raise, along with a 1.5 percent one-time bonus.

School district officials say they are suffering with a loss of funding due to7,000 students leaving local public schools.