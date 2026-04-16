Palm Beach Democratic Party Wants Moratorium On A.I. Data Centers

The Palm Beach County Democratic Party is calling for a moratorium on massive AI data centers, like the one planned for the western portion of the county.

Party members this week unanimously passed a resolution to ask the county commission to pause developments until more research is conducted.

A number of residents near the area of the so-called 'Project Tango' have voiced concerns that the massive utility will drain the community's water and strain the power grid.

The party feels developers may be hiding how much energy and water these types of projects will use. Community uproar has forced the county to delay a vote on rezoning for 'Project Tango' to July 15th.