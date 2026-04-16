LISTEN: Sheriff On Why Loxahatchee Groves May Re-Enter Contract With PBSO

We're getting some insight into why the Town of Loxahatchee Groves may be discussing doing a new contract with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Late last year, the town stopped paying on their years-long contract to have PBSO provide them with dedicated deputy patrols. Then they voted to cancel the contract altogether.
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says one thing the town may not have considered is a state law requiring it as an incorporated municipality to have either their own police department or a contract with his agency.
"We hired outside counsel and we sent a letter to the governor's office and told them they're in violation and that they should not be a town anymore."
Then came the March municipal elections.
"Some people that got elected are a little more reasonable and understandable...and understand the ramifications of what they were doing."
One person who is no longer a council member is Todd McLendon, who was a vocal supporter of breaching Loxahatchee Groves' contract with the Sheriff's Office.
With some new councilmembers in place comes word that a new deal with PBSO may be coming.
"If they want to get back to where they have the dedicated people (deputies), pay us the money they owe us and redo another contract, we're fine with that. If they don't, then we're going to go forward with the legal process and have them decertified as a town."
The Town Council this week also voted to terminate Town Manager Francine Ramaglia, though it's not known whether the PBSO contract breach was a reason behind that move.