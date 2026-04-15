Town Of Loxahatchee Groves Discusses New Contract With Sheriff's Office

A small Palm Beach County town could soon look to work out a new contract with the Sheriff's Office.

The Loxahatchee Groves Town Council recently discussed the idea of bringing back dedicated deputy patrols after terminating a long-standing agreement with PBSO earlier this year.

But a member of the town's audit committee isn't sure it's needed.

"Honestly, I haven't noticed any difference so it made me wonder really what were we getting more. What were we getting for $600,000-plus?"

Deputies are still responding to emergencies in the town, but there is no dedicated patrol coverage.

Loxahatchee Groves had fallen behind on payments to the sheriff's office late last year and that money is still owed.