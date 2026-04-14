IRC Sheriff's Lawsuit Against The County Settled

A lawsuit filed by the Indian River County Sheriff against the county has been settled.

The County Commission today agreed to increase the sheriff's budget by 3 and a half million dollars and limit the budget increase next year to $4 million.

Sheriff Eric Flowers sued the county for not meeting his original budget increase request and then asked the commission to give his office over $5 million in excess funds that had been returned to the county.

It all started last July when commissioners approved a $6.8 million increase to the sheriff's office budget, despite Flowers requesting a $14-million increase.

After the settlement, the sheriff says he's happy the Commission was willing to come to the table and that they were able to resolve the issue.