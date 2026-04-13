Palm Beach State College Gets $1 Million For New AI/Cybercrime Center

Palm Beach State College is getting over a million dollars in federal funding to launch a new Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Training Center.
"With this investment, we'll be able to modernize existing labs with high performance work stations, advanced AI platforms and bringing the students up to date in a very rapidly changing world."
Congresswoman Lois Frankel announced the funding today while at the college in Lake Worth Beach.
She says entry-level jobs in the AI and Cybersecurity careers have salaries from $60,000 to over $100,000 annually in Florida and the rest of the Southeast.