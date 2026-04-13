10-Foot Great White Shark Pinged Off Coast Of Palm Beach County

A ten-foot great white shark is swimming off the coast of Palm Beach.

The 689-pound shark named Cayo by researchers was pinged on Sunday off the Palm Beach County coastline.

Scientists with the group OCEARCH first tagged Cayo last July in the waters off Nova Scotia and she has logged more than 4,100 miles of travel over 255 days. She was classified as a large juvenile at the time of her tagging.

Researchers say great whites are frequently moving into Florida waters during the late winter and early spring as ocean temperatures shift and prey becomes more abundant.