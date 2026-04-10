Jupiter Man Sentenced For Defrauding The U.S. Military

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche says a Jupiter man stole millions of dollars from our military. He's referring to Jasen Butler, who was sentenced yesterday to five years in prison.

A federal jury convicted 38-year-old Jasen Butler of wire fraud, forgery and money laundering.

Butler used his company, Independent Martin Oil Services LLC, to submit dozens of falsified documents, including wire transfer memos and invoices, to a number of U.S. warships between August 2022 and January of 2024.

Those ships were attempting to purchase fuel in international ports to support strategic American interests around the globe and the DOJ says Butler received more than $4.5 million in payments for fake expenses he claimed to have incurred.

When the U.S. Navy started to figure things out, Butler hid his identity, using a fake name and claiming to work for another company.