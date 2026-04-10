Democrat Congresswoman Has Hearing Date On House Ethics Violations

A South Florida congresswoman could find out whether she will be expelled from her seat later this month.

The House Ethics Committee announced today that a hearing will be held on April 21st to decide whether Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick should be punished for ethics violations and if so, what punishment she should receive.

The full House would make the final decision, and would hear the case only if the Committee recommends punishment.

An Ethics adjudicatory subcommittee last month found that the representative committed 25 violations. That subcommittee was made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans.

Cherfilus-McCormick also faces criminal charges for keeping a five million dollar overpayment in federal COVID funds to her family's healthcare company and using it to fund her campaign.

She has pleaded not guilty and claims this is all about politics.

Several Democrats are challenging Cherfilus-McCormick in her bid for reelection, including Luther Campbell, frontman of the 80s rap group 2 Live Crew. Florida's 20th Congressional District runs through portions of Broward and Palm Beach Counties.