E-Waste & Shred Event In Boca Raton This Weekend

A free e-waste and Shred Event will be held in Boca Raton on Saturday.

"You can recycle your TV, your computers, small electronics. You can do banker's boxes of personal documents...up to five banker's boxes."

Police spokesman Dylan Huberman says the event is put on by the Boca Raton PD, in conjunction with the city.

"You could also get tips from us, from the Police Department, to protect your identity while de-cluttering. It's really a safe way to dispose of things that are valuable to you that you may not know how to."

The drive-thru event is at the 6500 Building parking lot along Congress Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon.

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