Boca Raton Police Warn Of Rideshare-Linked Scam That Starts With A Text

A warning out of Boca Raton, where police say there is a rideshare-linked scam that is targeting the elderly.
Public Information Manager with the Boca Raton Police Department, Dylan Huberman, tells us that this happens on average multiple times per week.
You'll get a text, claiming to come from your bank and asking if you made a specific purchase. It directs you to text a "Y" or an "N" for "yes" or "no."
"If you answer that in any way, shape or form, the scammer will immediately give you a call and will follow up pretending to be either your bank or a bank investigator."
The scammer will tell the victim that they need to withdraw the money used to make the purchase and wait for an Uber or a Lyft to arrive.
"The person will then put their money in the rideshare, which was just ordered to your house or to your business. You'll put your things in the car, the Uber driver will drive it to wherever the scammer was and 'boom!' your things are gone."
Huberman says that a financial institution will never tell you that you need to withdraw money from your account.
"What you can do if you get one of these texts is instead of immediately responding to that text with either a "y" or an "n," you're always welcome to call your financial institution and verifying 'Hey, did you guys send me the text. Did you guys give me the call.'"
He says that with any scam that comes in as a text, phone call or email, always verify with the institution it's claiming to come from.
Click Here for advice on some 'Common Scams.'