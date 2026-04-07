Stuart Mayor Calls Out Issue With Proposed Brightline Station

Another wrench may have been thrown into an already delayed plan to build a Brightline station on the Treasure Coast.

The mayor of Stuart has written a letter to the Martin County Commission, saying that if the county moves forward with a Brightline station, the Courthouse will lose a significant number of parking spaces.

Mayor Christopher Collins says that the county is required to have a minimum of 218 parking spaces to serve the courthouse, but if a leasing agreement is approved for Brightline, there would be over 50 fewer spaces left.

The county reached an agreement with the high-speed rail line after the city dropped out of a deal last year. The project is awaiting approval of federal grants.