Person Of Interest Sought In Deadly West Palm Beach Hit & Run

Police are searching for a woman in the investigation of a fatal hit and run.

West Palm Beach Police say an SUV struck a motorcyclist along the 4200 block of Broadway on March 10th and then kept going. The driver of the motorcycle was killed.

Investigators say 40-year-old Kelly Anne Jacobson is a person of interest in that case and they're asking for the public's help in finding her. Jacobson is 5' 4" and about 130 pounds, with short blond hair and a large mole on the right side of her nose.

Officials say she works in the marine industry and frequents marinas in Riviera Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Streigold at the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1608 and reference case number 20260003830.

You can also reach out to Palm Beach County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or **TIPS on your cell phone.