HOA Property Manager On The Run After Allegedly Stealing Cash

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a former property manager who is wanted for stealing more than $200,000 from two HOAs.

Alexandra Gonzalez worked for Avant-Garde Property Management while managing the homeowners' associations at Whitemarsh Reserve and the Dunes of Hutchinson Island.

In one year, Sheriff John Budensiek says Gonzalez wrote checks to herself from the HOA accounts and concealed the thefts by falsifying ledger entries.

"The owner of the company, in her due diligence, started tracking the money and noticed that there was a shell game being played."

He tells CBS 12 News that she used the money on things like trips to Disney World and New York, along with cosmetic surgeries.

Gonzalez is on the run and may be in Vero Beach or Miramar.