WalletHub: Florida's Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities

Some Florida cities have work to do when it comes to being healthy, according to a new report from WalletHub.

Port St. Lucie is near the bottom of the rankings labeled the "Healthiest and Unhealthiest Cities in America."

At number 141, the Treasure Coast city is lower than nearly every other Florida municipality on the list. Port St. Lucie has especially weak showings in health care and green space.

Cape Coral ranks at the bottom of all cities across the state, at 150 and Hialeah ranks just above Port St. Lucie, at 134.

Orlando is the highest-ranked Florida city in the study, at number 24. The cities of Tampa and Miami were also in the Top 50.

WalletHub compared more than 180 of the nation's largest cities across categories like health care, food, fitness and green space. San Francisco ranked first overall.

Click Here for the full rankings.