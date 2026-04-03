Teacher Who Called Charlie Kirk A 'Neo-Nazi' Waits To Find His Punishment

An administrative law judge will have a decision within 30 days on the future of a suspended Martin County teacher and the former head of the county's teachers union, as the school district pursues his termination.

Matthew Theobald was removed from the classroom at Spectrum Academy last September, after writing posts on Facebook in which he described slain Christian Conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a "racist, misogynistic, fear-mongering neo-Nazi."

He also compared Kirk’s Turning Point USA to the “Hitler Youth.” The organization has active student chapters in the Martin County School District.

Theobald took the witness stand, stating his message was not directed towards any students or the Turning Point USA chapters at Martin County schools.

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