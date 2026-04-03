Prosecutor: Martin Stabbing Suspect Could Only Describe Victim As Jewish

The suspect in a fatal stabbing on the Treasure Coast is being held without bond.

25-year-old Kersten Moses Francilus faces a First Degree Premeditated Murder charge for allegedly stabbing to death a woman in her seventies while she walked her dog inside her neighborhood in Stuart yesterday.

"He stabbed the victim upwards of 16 times and was actively stabbing her while the responding deputy responded to the scene."

A prosecutor, during today's remote bond hearing, explained to a judge why Francilus should remain behind bars.

"He spoke with law enforcement and did state that he killed her and when asked to describe her, the only way that he could describe her was that she was Jewish."

He pointed out the man attacked the victim at random with a steak knife after going door to door and asking residents about the location of a bank.

Before the attack, officials say Francilus knocked on doors in the Stuart neighborhood and even tried to get inside one home when a woman answered the door.