South Florida Restaurant Group Offering Free Meals To TSA Agents/Families

A Palm Beach County restaurant group is giving an assist to TSA agents who are going without paychecks amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

One-time West Palm Beach mayoral candidate Rodney Mayo founded Subculture Group, which operates about a dozen eateries.

His businesses are serving complimentary meals to TSA workers and their families.

In a statement, Mayo says that because "the people responsible for keeping our airports and our country safe haven't been in over six weeks, once again the private sector is forced to step in."

The Subculture Group also provided support during the 2019 government shutdown and stepped in during the SNAP benefit disruption last year.

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