Reward Increases To $5K In Case Of Mutilated Hammerhead Shark

The reward has been increased in the case of shark mutilation in Palm Beach County.

A dead 12-foot hammerhead was discovered on the sand in Juno Beach earlier this month and it was missing its dorsal fin and tail. FWC officials say they had been sawed off, which is a federal crime.

Initially, a reward of $1,000 was offered for anyone who can provide information, but now that's been raised to $5,000 by the Center for Biological Diversity, in partnership with Florida Fish and Wildlife.

The great hammerhead shark is classified as critically endangered, with populations declining by more than 50 percent over the past seventy years.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FWC Hotline at (888) 404-FWCC (888-404-3922).