64 Dogs Taken From West Palm Beach Home But No Charges Will Be Filed

Dozens of dogs have been seized from a West Palm Beach home in an animal hoarding case.

"It is hard to believe. 64 dogs in a house with limited finances, limited resources. That's not an easy thing to do."

But Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control's Assistant Director David Walesky tells CBS 12 News that the homeowner won't face any charges.

"We didn't see any intent for animal cruelty. He clearly loved these animals."

He says the man called for help, saying he had taken in the dogs over the past 15 years while seeing them on the street and it just got out of control for him. He was allowed to keep nine.

Most of the dogs are being housed at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, a no-kill shelter and will be up for adoption within a couple of weeks. They are all reportedly in good shape.

The homeowner is being allowed to keep nine of the dogs. Walesky says county regulations allow a person to have up to 10 dogs or cats in their homes.