Hearing For South Florida Democrat On Claims Of Campaign Finance Violations

South Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick faces an Adjudicatory Hearing today in the House Ethics Committee.

The Democrat is accused of campaign finance violations for allegedly funneling millions of dollars in federal COVID funds that were overpaid to her family's healthcare company into her congressional campaign.

Cherfilus-McCormick ran the company before entering politics and is also accused of spending some of the money on luxury items.

The hearing works essentially as a mini-trial and if the panel finds that the congresswoman committed the violations, it could kick-start the process to expel her from the House.

The eight-member panel is made up of four Democrats and four Republicans.

The hearing begins at 2 p.m. and will be open to the media.

Cherfilus-McCormick also faces criminal charges and denies wrongdoing.