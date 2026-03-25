Delta Connecting More Floridians To Los Angeles, California

Delta Air Lines is adding more flights to connect Floridians to Los Angeles.

The airline says it is launching the first-ever nonstop flight from Palm Beach International to LAX beginning November 20th.

That's the same day that Delta says it will be increasing flights from Los Angeles to Orlando International to five each day and it is also expanding service to Tampa International, with three year-round daily flights beginning November 9th.

The airline says the new and expanded routes reflect rising demand for Florida travel, particularly between the West Coast and Palm Beach.