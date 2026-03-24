West Palm Beach Police Dept. Gets Funding For Bomb Robots & X-Ray Tech

West Palm Beach Police will be using robots to detect explosives and X-ray vision, thanks to federal funding.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel says that through Community Project Funding, a SmartRay digital X-ray system is now in the hands of the police department. It will allow officers to scan suspicious packages from a safe distance.

"The goal is very simple, it's keeping the men and women who protect us, to make sure they have the tools they need to keep themselves safe and to keep our communities safe."

The $600,000 in funding was also used to purchase two remotely operated bomb squad robots to detect and safely disarm hazardous devices.

Frankel was joined for Monday's announcement by West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo and the leader of the agency's bomb squad unit.