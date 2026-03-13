Congressman's Bill Would Have All Fallen U.S. Service Members Lie In State

With news that all six U.S. service members aboard a military refueling tanker have died after it crashed in western Iraq, the total U.S. military casualties linked to the conflict with Iran sits at 13. And a Florida Congressman wants all of them honored in Washington.

Republican U.S. Representative Brian Mast of Stuart is pushing for the passage of his "Final Honors Act."

It would allow every fallen service member to lie in state in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol,a sacred tribute afforded to presidents and high-ranking military officials.

His renewed push comes in light of the recent casualties from Operation Epic Fury, including 35-year-old Captain Cody Khork of Winter Haven who was killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait.

Mast says that when we lose a service member, our country mourns together, and that his bill would allow a grateful nation the chance to show the "respect and honor our fallen deserve.”

Mast has also introduced a concurrent resolution to authorize the use of the Rotunda to honor Khork and the rest of the first seven service members who died in Operation Epic Fury.