PBC Planning & Zoning Officials Warn Of New Scam

The Palm Beach County Planning, Zoning and Building Department says criminals are impersonating city and county planning and zoning personnel to solicit fraudulent payments for permits and development applications.

The warning is going out to residents, property owners, contractors and businesses who may fall victim to this phishing scam that may include names of real government officials.

Payments will never be accepted by wire transfer, peer-to-peer payment apps or cryptocurrency.

Also, be suspicious of any email that doesn't come from a dot-gov address.