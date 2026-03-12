New Person Of Interest In Cold Case Disappearance Of Christy Luna

A new person of interest in the cold case disappearance of a Palm Beach County girl.

Christy Luna was eight years old in 1984, when she went missing after stopping at a general store near her home in Greenacres. She was never seen again and her body was never found.

Chris Karpinski with the Sheriff's Cold Case Unit says an anonymous tipster recently gave up the name Warren Gilbert Williams Junior.

"He was a resident of the City of Lake Worth. He was 46-years-old at the time Christy disappeared. The information that we received was that he was remodeling a home near both Belk's General Store and Christy's home on the day she disappeared."

Karpinski says the man laid down a concrete pad in his backyard about a week after Luna went missing.

A search of the property turned up no signs of remains and investigators want to hear from anyone who may have information on Williams and his possible connection to Christy Luna.

Williams died in prison ten years ago while serving time for child sexual abuse.