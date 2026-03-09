Wheelchair-Bound Man Slips Into Water, Rescued By Group Of People

A man in a wheelchair had to be rescued from the water in Martin County.

The sheriff's office says the man fell into the water at Mariner Cay on Saturday, but deputies, a Sea Tow captain and bystanders jumped in and pulled him out.

The man reportedly remained in his wheelchair as he slipped into the water.

The two bystanders held the chair steady and kept the man's face above the water. Marine Deputy Mark Appler and a captain with a boat towing company worked to stabilize the chair. But after a second Deputy, Sam Oliver, entered the water, the man continued to slip from the chair and deputies decided to disconnect him and swim him safely to shore.

He received medical attention after suffering only minor injuries.