St. Lucie School Bus Driver Accused Of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

A school bus driver is out of jail on bond after being accused of molesting a nine-year-old girl in St. Lucie County.

71-year-old Edwin Garcia was arrested on Friday on allegations that he asked the girl to lift up her dress and made other inappropriate comments, while also pinching the girl.

Garcia faces two charges of lewd or lascivious molestation involving a vivtim under 12. A judge set bond at 500-thousand dollars, which he posted on Saturday.

St. Lucie Public Schools says it has taken immediate action following the allegations, but it isn't clear whether Garcia has been terminated.