One Man Dead, One Injured During St. Lucie Altercation

St. Lucie County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro says the incident unfolded around 11 a.m. today at a home in the 800 block of North Lake Circle, starting as a verbal altercation between two men in their early twenties.

He says the suspect shot the victim in the upper chest and shoulder area with a handgun. The victim was able to run towards his home, pursued by the suspect and the chase ended in a physical struggle.

"Kind of a wrestling match ensued where the gun exchanged hands and then the suspect was fatally shot."

Del Toro says it's too early in the investigation to know whether it was a self-defense type of shooting.

He's asking for anyone in the area with video to come forward.