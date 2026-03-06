National Groups Combine For Anti-Trump March To Mar-A-Lago

Several national groups will be holding a march to Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, in what Carlos Alvarez-Aranyos with American Opposition calls a first of its kind.

"We feel that it's important obviously given what's happening with Iran, given what's been happening with ICE and now we're seeing all of these things coalesce, the firing of Kristi Noem because of the behavior that was revealed in that hearing."

And he says the timing was planned to coincide with International Women's Day, which is on Sunday.

What makes this march different from the previous anti-Trump protests that have happened in the area is that this is the first time that a coordinated national opposition movement will attempt to confront the president at his Palm Beach home, though there have been no VIP alerts issued for the area by the FAA, so he may be staying in Miami.