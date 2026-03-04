Family Of Jupiter Man Sue Google Over His Suicide, Blaming AI Chatbot

The family of a Palm Beach County man is suing Google and its parent company Alphabet after he committed suicide, and they blame his AI chatbot.

36-year-old Jonathan Gavalas slit his wrists at his Jupiter home in October, after his wife filed for divorce and while facing a domestic violence charge.

The lawsuit claims Gavalas fell in love with his Gemini A.I. chatbot.

The suit claims the bot first tried to get the man to steal robots so it had a body to inhabit, before talking him into taking his own life so they could be together.

The same attorney hired by the parents of California teen Adam Raine has just filed the lawsuit in this case.

Raine took his own life last year and his family blames his Open A.I. chatbot.

