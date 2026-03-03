Roadways Near Mar-A-Lago Remain Closed Amid Operation Epic Fury

A roadway leading to Mar-a-Lago is closed, even though President Trump is not in Palm Beach.

South Ocean Boulevard, near the president's home, shuts down while Trump visits, but after reopening for about a day, the town announced it closed again today.

Palm Beach Police say it's due to recent events and the move comes as the U.S. and Israel continue to hit Iran with airstrikes.

Mar-a-Lago is in Congresswoman Lois Frankel's district. She says the mayor and the County Sheriff confirm there have been no reported threats.

"People should go about their life, their business. If you see something, say something but we have good law enforcement here and obviously the Secret Service...they have their eyes on Mar-a-Lago 24 hours a day."

A former Secret Service Agent tells CBS 12 News that the security measures are most likely procedural.