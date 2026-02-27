Pres. Trump To Return To Mar-A-Lago For First Time Since Intruder Was Shot

President Trump will be back at his Mar-a-Lago club and estate for the first time since a trespasser with a gun was killed by Secret Service and a Sheriff's deputy.

The White House says the president will fly to Palm Beach from Corpus Christi, Texas, after giving a speech about the economy.

The Texas stop comes on back of Tuesday's State of the Union and before the state's Republican Senate primary next week.

According to an FAA alert, Trump will arrive at Palm Beach International sometime after 8:30 tonight and stay until Sunday evening.