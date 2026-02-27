Cognizant Classic Brings In Millions For Community & Charity

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches continues through Sunday at PGA National and it's bringing more than just golf to the area.

The four day tournament generates millions in revenue for the community. That number topped $40 million last year and Milton Segarra, President and CEO of the county's tourism agency Discover The Palm Beaches, says it brings fans of golf to other areas of the county.

“From seniors to millennials. They play golf, they love to come here,” Segarra tells CBS12 News. “They will go to different restaurants in Boca or Jupiter. They will go to different places to shop, and to have fun, to the beach, and to Wellington to different activities. So that’s the importance of having golf visitors throughout the year, who will impact the county with expenditures.”

The executive director of the tournament says the Cognizant Classic also brings in lots of money for charity, generating six million dollars for local nonprofits last year.

Todd Fleming says they've enhanced the fan experience, adding two new shaded public grandstands along the eighth and ninth greens.

There is also a new Kids Zone, presented by the Nicklaus Children's Health System. But Fleming says the biggest draw for fans may actually be at the 17th hole.

"I opened up a portion of the tee box and are inviting the fans to get about 10 to 15 yards from the tee shot so that way they can see everything that goes on in that hole...maybe a few balls in the water, but ultimately have their own experience with our best hole."

There is also a new Bear Trap Simulator at the 10th hole.

Click Here for more information on the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.