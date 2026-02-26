PBSO: Deputy Shoots, Kills Suspect After Being Hit By SUV In Pahokee

A deputy is hospitalized after being struck by a car driven by a homicide suspect in a community near Lake Okeechobee.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says 44-year-old Charles McCloud Junior had shot up one house in Pahokee, before killing two people at another home and then shooting someone at a convenience store.

All that happened within a few minutes, before McCloud took aim at a deputy who was at one of the crime scenes.

"The suspect accelerated, left the main roadway and struck our deputy that was putting up the crime scene tape. It knocked the deputy back about 40 feet and he hit the ground.

The sheriff says McCloud then got out of his SUV with a gun, attempting to shoot the injured deputy. But the deputy was able to fire upon the suspect and kill him.

This afternoon, we learned the names of the victims.

PBSO says that 37-year-old Henry McClean Junior and 40-year-old Francisco Pacheco were the two killed at the home on Booker Place. The man shot at a convenience store and in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries is 54-year-old Anthony Brown.

The deputy, who has not been identified, suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.