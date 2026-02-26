Palm Beach Sheriff's Foundation Announces New Round Of Scholarship Winners

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation (PBCSF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2026 Youth Scholarship Program. 15 Palm Beach County high school seniors, all of whom were nominated by a sworn employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), will receive $2,500 scholarships for their freshman year of college. Each scholarship is renewable for up to 4 years of college or trade school. This is the 12th year of the program, and the Sheriff’s Foundation is committed to distributing $150,000 a year in scholarships!

Here is our 12th class of scholarship winners:

Arnoldo Acosta-Ruiz, Lake Worth High School, Palm Beach State College

Trinity David, Wellington High School, Keiser University

Ngoc (Kristine) Diep, Park Vista High School, University of Florida

Sreethan Enjem, Suncoast High School, Florida State University

Arielle Hornsby, Seminole Ridge High School, Palm Beach State College

David Lherisson, Somerset Academy Canyons, Palm Beach State College

Taranza McKelvin, Jr., Glades Day School, Tallahassee State College

Xavier Mitchell, Pahokee High School, Florida International University

Evelin Nino-Lagunas, Santaluces High School, Palm Beach State College

Karissa Pittard, Seminole Ridge High School, Florida State University

Adriana Ramirez-Delgado, Glades Central High School, Florida State University

Micanor Regis, Jr., Glades Central High School, Bethune Cookman University

Amy Soria-Galvarro, Santaluces High School, Palm Beach State College

Rigby Stepp, Jupiter Christian School, Florida Atlantic University

Isabella Workman, Palm Beach Central High School, University of Central Florida, Sponsored by The Drasner Family Foundation

The students will receive their scholarships and be recognized at a luncheon on March 8th at noon at the National Polo Center in Wellington.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that helps underprivileged children through such programs as Shop with a Cop and Youth Scholarships. Our support for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office enhances deputy safety by subsidizing new equipment that might otherwise be unattainable. In addition, the Foundation has provided great support for the K-9, Domestic Violence, and Gang Units, and we assist PBSO employees in times of need.

For more information about the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation, please visit PBCSF.org.