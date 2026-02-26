Deadline For Request To Have Ballot Mailed Ahead Of Municipal Elections

Today is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to you for the March 10th municipal elections in Palm Beach County.

The request must be made by 5 p.m.

There will be no in-person early voting in the 19 municipalities holding elections next month.

If you miss the deadline, you can still procure a ballot by visiting one of the Supervisor of Elections offices before they close on election day, March 10.

Visit VotePalmBeach.gov for information.

Hear from the candidates across the county on our Election Spotlight page.