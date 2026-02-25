Man Now Named A Suspect In Murder Of His Elderly Parents

A couple in their eighties was murdered in Fort Pierce and their son is now a suspect..

The bodies of 85-year-old Phillip Repaci Senior and 80-year-old Joan Repaci were found in the living room of their condo yesterday.

Fort Pierce Police Chief David Smith says they suffered from gunshot wounds. He explains why 55-year-old Phillip Repaci Junior was initially named a 'person of interest.'

"He spends time here with his parents. He was observed leaving the scene around the same time that officers were arriving. His vehicle tag was put into Flock cameras. We got hits of him leaving Fort Pierce."

Deputies in Indian River County located the vehicle and say the man tried to flee from a traffic stop.

The younger Repaci was taken into custody on a fleeing and eluding charge and later named a suspect.

According to Ft. Pierce Police, Phillip Repaci Jr. is a former New York City Police Officer.